WATCH: Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick rescues swan in Donnybrook

Tuesday, November 06, 2018 - 05:11 PM
By Anna O'Donoghue

Noel Fitzpatrick arrived at the RTÉ studios a bit wet this afternoon, having rescued a confused swan caught on the main Donnybrook road.

The super vet spotted the animal while on route to be interviewed by Ray D'Arcy on his RTÉ Radio One Show.

Noel told Ray that the swan landed right in front of a taxi with trucks and a motorbike having to swerve out of its way.

He then proceeded to get out, chase after the swan and wrap it in his tweed jacket and carry it to the canal.

My wrist is killing me, he was huge!

Thankfully not injured, Noel told Ray that he felt like he became Vetman - an imaginary superhero that features in his latest book.

He's rescued a number of swans in the past so was confident that he could bring the swan back to the canal.

Home, safe and sound.


