Home»Breaking News»discover

WATCH: Offaly woman hilariously fails at using a segway

Tuesday, October 09, 2018 - 10:15 AM
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

Driving a segway - it looks easy, right?

Well, Rachel Hannon attempted her best to work one while on a girls’ trip in Krakow, Poland.

Let’s just say this Offaly woman’s driving skills weren’t exactly up to par after her 'liquid lunch.'

We think our favourite part of the video is right before she takes a tumble you can hear her say, “I got this.”

No, Rachel sweetie you haven’t, you’ve got a bruised ego and a sore backside.

All joking aside, fair play to Rachel giving it her best shot.

Have you got something you think we'd like?

Then send it onto us via WhatsApp on 0871520145.


KEYWORDS

SegwayOffalyFailVideoDiscoverPoland

Related Articles

This poor neglected furball has made an incredible transformation

WATCH: Adventurer wakes up in the clouds after climbing all of Ireland's mountains

Watch the moment a fire crew saved three bear cubs from an overturned bin

This woman sends out an exit survey to her exes to find out what went wrong

More in this Section

See the cutest dogs involved in Wooferendum anti-Brexit march

10 song lyrics that improve if you replace ‘heaven’ with ‘Kevin’

Watch as kids say what they would do with all of Ireland’s budget money

Watch as playful mongooses frolic in a children’s ball pit


Breaking Stories

Ask a counsellor: ‘I’m caught in the middle of my friend’s affair and don’t know what to do’

National Curry Week: 7 signature curries from around the world

Making Cents: Terminal illness benefit can help at a stressful time

Should we be teaching our kids how to code?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 06, 2018

    • 7
    • 21
    • 22
    • 29
    • 31
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »