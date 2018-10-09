WATCH: Offaly woman hilariously fails at using a segway

Driving a segway - it looks easy, right?

Well, Rachel Hannon attempted her best to work one while on a girls’ trip in Krakow, Poland.

Let’s just say this Offaly woman’s driving skills weren’t exactly up to par after her 'liquid lunch.'

We think our favourite part of the video is right before she takes a tumble you can hear her say, “I got this.”

No, Rachel sweetie you haven’t, you’ve got a bruised ego and a sore backside.

All joking aside, fair play to Rachel giving it her best shot.

