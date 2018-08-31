Home»Breaking News»discover

WATCH: Nike’s tear-jerking ad shows just how far Serena Williams has come

Friday, August 31, 2018 - 01:53 PM
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

Serena Williams is arguably one of the greatest athletes of all time.

The 36-year-old tennis champ has dominated her field for decades, racking up title after title thanks to years of hard work and dedication.

Nike’s newest ad shows the start and the culmination of Serena’s success, with an inspiring video showing how it all began for the tennis star.

The video shows the tennis great when she was nine-years-old training with her father who encourages her to see herself at the US open.

Serena has won the U.S. Open six times as a singles player and twice as a doubles player, competing with her sister Venus Williams as her partner.

The message from the video is simple - those who put in the hard work get the reward.


KEYWORDS

Serena WilliamsNikeTennisUS OpenSports

Related Articles

Watch a young Serena WIlliams pretending to play at the US Open

Conor Niland bemoans hurdles facing Irish tennis talent

Halep battles past Tsurenko to set up Sabalenka semi

Cincinnati Masters match delayed after Kyrgios forgot his shoes

More in this Section

Irish photographer shortlisted for international award

Cardigan Backyardigan: People are imagining what celebrities’ ‘real names’ are

Theresa May breaks out dance moves again on Africa trip

See a dog in a tiny life jacket as stricken speedboat is towed to safety


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 29, 2018

    • 26
    • 27
    • 35
    • 40
    • 41
    • 42
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »