WATCH: Mayo granny gets birthday surprise visit from Aidan O'Shea and Andy Moran

Wednesday, October 03, 2018 - 03:33 PM
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

One grandmother in Mayo got the best birthday surprise recently in the form of GAA players, Aidan O’Shea and Andy Moran.

Pauline O’Malley celebrated her 70th birthday recently and since she is a massive Mayo GAA supporter, there was only one gift that her family could get her this year.

Video: Maria O’Malley

Daughter Maria O’Malley couldn’t thank the lads enough for going the extra mile for her mother.

“We are delighted and extremely thankful that they took the time to call. It was the last thing she expected so she was totally shocked,” Maria added.

Reaction to the video has been huge, with the original video achieving over 30,000 views since last week.

“I definitely underestimated the power of Social Media when I posted it,” Maria admitted.

Pauline with her Mayo GAA footballers, Aidan O'Shea and Andy Moran.

The pressure is now on for next year now for what to get granny Pauline.

Safe to say, the only way to top this present for Pauline is to visit her again - but this time with the Sam Maguire cup in hand.

