WATCH: Man refers to marriage as a ‘sacrifice’ during audience with Pope Francis

As part of Pope Francis’ itinerary today he addressed 500 newly engaged/newly married couples in St Mary’s Cathedral.

To begin the ceremony, one couple, who are due to get married in a month, read from the pulpit.

“In a month’s time we will celebrate our love for each other,” Denis Nulty began.

But unfortunately, as he began to say in the ‘sacrament of marriage’ he had slip of the tongue.

Watch the moment here:

Don’t worry Denis! The nation loves you for giving us that golden moment. 😃🙏 #PopeInIreland pic.twitter.com/sQdJIwhOUB — Claire Lovett (@ClaireLovett1) August 25, 2018

Pope Francis has arrived at the Festival of Families in Croke Park.