WATCH: Man-made plastic swan shows just how polluted our planet’s waters have become

With talks of global warming prooving to a controversial topic at times, we often forget the real consequences of what pollution does to our planet.

The victims bearing the brunt are our rivers, lakes, and oceans who often become the dumping ground to our waste.

One woman decided to showcase how harmful this rubbish has become in this heartbreaking juxtaposition.

Nicola White was inspired by the graceful swans near the Thames Estuary in London one afternoon to create something that'd catch people's attention.

“It only took me three hours in total, two to collect everything and one to put it all together. It never ceases to shock me how much pollution we are putting out there,” Nicola revealed.

Ireland needs to increase the amount of plastic it recycles by 80% in the next 12 years.

That is the aim of a new campaign from the Repak recycling group, which says we need to meet strict EU targets by 2030.

Nicola hopes that the video reminds people that when it comes to our environment we need to treat it with care.

“I hope it’s a wakeup call to people. There is no choice when it comes to our environment. It’s all about recycling in a sensible manner.”

