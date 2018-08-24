Home»Breaking News»discover

Watch: Longford woman walks up the aisle as husband-to-be seranades her

Friday, August 24, 2018 - 01:11 PM
By Denise O’Donoghue

A newlywed couple in Longford has shared a beautiful memory from their wedding day.

Katriona Cummins, née Donnelly, walked up the aisle at the Stone House, Moyvalley Golf and Hotel Resort in Co. Kildare to the sounds of her husband-to-be, Richard, singing.

Richard went above and beyond for the happy couple's big day.

"We had a vintage theme wedding. All the decorations were made by my incredible new husband," Katriona said.

"Not only that, but he made me the proudest and luckiest girl in the world when he was so brave singing me down the aisle to Ronan Keating's song 'This I Promise You'."

The couple got married on June 28, which most Irish people remember as the hottest day of the year. Katriona and Richard, however, will remember the day for more special reasons.

It's 8 weeks ago and all of our guests are still talking about how incredible everything was.

"We had our own fireworks display at midnight. [It was] magical and incredible from start to finish."

The happy couple


