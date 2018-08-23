WATCH: Little girl cries after being surprised with puppy

If you’re having a ruff day then this video will be sure to brighten it.

Little Freya wanted a puppy more than anything else in the entire world and it seems her patience has finally paid off.

In this adorable video, Freya’s mum surprises her with the newest addition to the family and her reaction is just too pure.

The five-year-old sums it up best when she sobs: "Oh my God, he's so cute."

Freya's mum Roisin has said that the two have become best friends already.

Freya with her new puppy Benji.

“She has no time for me now since she’s got the pup, she’s smitten.”

Freya has decided to name the Jack Russell pup Benji.

