WATCH: Kerryman’s musical proposal hits all the right notes

Love songs - some are soppy, some are cringe but some will always hold a special place in your heart.

John Turner from Tralee decided to take his girlfriend Romy’s favourite song and make it that bit more special by asking a very important question at the end.

Credit: John Turner

John sang Extraordinary by Nizlopi and was even lucky enough to have Nizlopi band member John Concannon there to make that moment even more surreal.

Nizlopi rose to fame with their crowd favourite song, JCB, but it’s this romantic ballad that captured the hearts of both John and Romy who met on Tinder over four years ago.

As for the otter cushion, Romy is obsessed with the cute little creatures and John couldn't resist working them into the proposal.

Left to right: Jimmy Davis, Romy Birdthistle, John Turner & Luke Concannon. Pic Credit: John Turner

It’s the t-shirt reveal at the end that makes us love this video even more.

Is it too much to ask for someone to propose to us via song in front of our friends and family?

No, we didn’t think so either.

Congrats to the happy couple.