Watch: Glen Hansard surprises Dublin busker who is singing his song

Sunday, November 18, 2018 - 04:35 PM
By Steve Neville

Irish singer Glen Hansard is no stranger to the busking scene in Ireland and is frequently seen playing on Grafton Street at Christmas.

It also isn't unusual to hear a Hansard song being played by one of the many buskers around the country.

Singer Paddy Finnegan was doing just that, singing the Oscar-winning song Falling Slowly, when the song's co-writer walked passed.

View this post on Instagram

✨Miracle ✨ on #kingstreetsouth #dublin2 .....BE SURE 2 LISTEN 👂🏼 & LOOK 👀 TIL THE VERY END OF CLIP 🔚🎥 ! #miracles ✨ #dublinbusker 🎸🎶#paddyfinnegan #glenhansard #themiracle ✨😇✨#grandman 👏👏👏 #lovelyloot 💶 in the #oldguitarcase 🎸 cmc_ny_dublin #theeyewitness 👀🎥😉 #16nov2018 ________________________________________#onlyindublin #onlyindublincity ✨✨ #themiracleofmusic ✨🎶 ________________________________________#igersstreetsnov18 #dublinstreets #dublinstreetphotography #dublinbuskers #dublinbusking #irishstreetmusicians #best_of_dublin #dublindaily #best_of_irish ________________________________________See unobstructed viewing of #imovie clip on #glenhansard #community #facebookpage

A post shared by Claire Marie Condon (@cmc_ny_dublin) on

According to the video shared by Claire Marie Condon on Instagram (which Hansard posted on his own account), Finnegan was singing outside Stephen's Green Shopping Centre outside King St South when he was surprised.

As Finnegan hits the chorus, Hansard approaches and drops some money into his bag before shaking his hand and giving him a thumbs up in support.

The shocked and delighted singer says "I can't believe it" before continuing the song.

A fleeting moment that will surely live long in the memory of the busker.


