WATCH: Cork two-year-old is ‘absolutely mortified’ over dog barking

Thursday, October 11, 2018 - 12:36 PM
By Kyle Lehane
Avah Varian-McEvoy, from Glanmire Co Cork, was not impressed when the neighbour’s dog started barking and she wasn’t afraid to say it.

The two-year-old couldn’t help but be “mortified” after hearing Ludo the dog.

What follows is probably the strongest Cork accent we’ve heard of in a very long time.

Video: Amanda Varian-Bullman

For those of you who don’t understand what she’s saying, let us translate, “I'm actually mortified over Ludo barking at the people.”

Avah’s family is lost as to where the strong Cork accent came from.

“We really do not know. Her mam is dying every time she opens her mouth.”

"Two-years-old [and] she's like a woman of 85.”

