WATCH: Cork child has huge meltdown after losing a ‘relaxing’ game of Snakes & Ladders

Snakes & Ladders - it’s meant to be a family game, full of fun and laughs.
However, for one Cork child this wasn't the case when he found out he was on the losing side.
In a video from CCCahoots Finn couldn’t take his beating after losing a game of Snakes and Ladders, which resulted in him having a spectacular meltdown.
*Warning: the start of the video contains very loud crying.*
Video courtesy of CCCahoots
It’s tough to lose but Finn seems to have taken this loss especially hard.
Any parent who’s ever had a child throw a temper tantrum during a family board game will immediately recognize the high-pitched cries of this emotional four-year-old.
Through all the tears and tantrums Finn is still up for a game of Jenga - but only if you let him win.
