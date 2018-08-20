Home»Breaking News»discover

WATCH: Cork child has huge meltdown after losing a ‘relaxing’ game of Snakes & Ladders

Monday, August 20, 2018 - 01:00 PM
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

Snakes & Ladders - it’s meant to be a family game, full of fun and laughs.

However, for one Cork child this wasn't the case when he found out he was on the losing side.

In a video from CCCahoots Finn couldn’t take his beating after losing a game of Snakes and Ladders, which resulted in him having a spectacular meltdown.

*Warning: the start of the video contains very loud crying.*

Video courtesy of CCCahoots

It’s tough to lose but Finn seems to have taken this loss especially hard.

Any parent who’s ever had a child throw a temper tantrum during a family board game will immediately recognize the high-pitched cries of this emotional four-year-old.

Through all the tears and tantrums Finn is still up for a game of Jenga - but only if you let him win.

Have you got any videos' you think should grab our attention?

Then send them on to us through WhatsApp on 087 099 2177.


KEYWORDS

CCCahootsChildCryingVideoSnakes and Ladders

Related Articles

Two adorable snow leopard cubs have been born at San Francisco Zoo

Here are the common things people would ‘un-invent’ if they had the chance

Cheetahs at Oregon Zoo show off their speed chasing balls thrown from a catapult

You won’t believe how big this spider found in Dublin is

More in this Section

The 10 funniest jokes from Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2018

Here is the gag that was voted best joke of the Edinburgh Fringe festival

People are confessing their favourite bizarre food pairings that will enrage you

Parrot at San Diego Zoo shows off impressive voice in incredible singing video


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 18, 2018

    • 3
    • 8
    • 12
    • 18
    • 22
    • 32
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »