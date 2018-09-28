Home»Breaking News»discover

WATCH: Australian commuters get a front row seat to what a real Irish trad session is

Friday, September 28, 2018 - 10:20 AM
By Kyle Lehane
Most of people’s daily commute is a boring and uneventful journey, however, for these lucky Australian passengers their journey home took an unexpected turn.

Irish trad band The Broken Pokers started an impromptu session on a train in Perth and it looks like travelers were loving it.

Video: Niamh Campbell

Belting out classics like Wild Rover towards the end of the video is bound to get anybody to sing along.

Proving that they’re always up for the craic, the band used the train journey as a warm-up ahead of their gig later that night.

Niamh Campbell, who took the video and has been living in Australia for over 30 years, called the performance “lovely.”

“Everyone on the train was loving it. There were lots of smiles and laughs. Very different to what trains are usually like,” she added.

Trad BandAustraliaThe Broken PokersTrainPerthCommuteVideo

