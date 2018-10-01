Home»Breaking News»discover

Watch as this hungry kitesurfer takes a bite out of a bystander's pizza

Monday, October 01, 2018 - 05:09 PM
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

Watersports enthusiasts were treated to amazing spectacles of surfing at this year’s Battle for the Lake in Keel Lake, Achill, County Mayo.

Kitesurfer Kevin Langeree decided to sink his teeth into the festival ...literally.

The surfer managed to grab a chunk out of a bystander's pizza mid-flight, much to the crowd’s amazement.

Video:Daniel Mikus

Catherine Etienne, Co-Owner of Pure Magic Watersports, said it was her pizza that was the unfortunate victim of Kevin’s appetite.

Ireland is becoming a must-visit spot for the kitesurfing community due to our weather conditions.

So there you have it, nothing will get in the way between a man and his love for pizza.

Even high winds and choppy waters.

