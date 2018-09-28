Home»Breaking News»discover

Watch as Gay penguins 'kidnap' chick from 'neglectful' parents

Friday, September 28, 2018 - 01:43 PM
By Anna O'Donoghue

Zookeepers were left baffled earlier this week when a gay penguin couple appeared to steal a chick from its neglectful parents.

The drama unfolded in a Denmark zoo during the chick's parents daily paddle.

As the mother spend time in the pool, the father seemed to ignore the chick.

This is when the same-sex couple decided to swoop in and 'save' the bird.

According to zookeepers, the gay penguins have been desperately wanting chicks of their own for a while now so after the chick was reunited with its parents, they decided to give the couple an egg from a mother who was unable to look after her offspring because of illness.


More in this Section

WATCH: Australian commuters get a front row seat to what a real Irish trad session is

Here’s what people think would be sold at an inconvenience store

Adorable baby wombat adopted by Australian Reptile Park after her mother died

Video technology one of many features to be included in Football Manager 2019


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 26, 2018

    • 6
    • 7
    • 21
    • 37
    • 46
    • 47
    • 34

Full Lotto draw results »