Watch as Gay penguins 'kidnap' chick from 'neglectful' parents

Zookeepers were left baffled earlier this week when a gay penguin couple appeared to steal a chick from its neglectful parents.

The drama unfolded in a Denmark zoo during the chick's parents daily paddle.

As the mother spend time in the pool, the father seemed to ignore the chick.

This is when the same-sex couple decided to swoop in and 'save' the bird.

According to zookeepers, the gay penguins have been desperately wanting chicks of their own for a while now so after the chick was reunited with its parents, they decided to give the couple an egg from a mother who was unable to look after her offspring because of illness.