VIDEO: This seven-year-old went as Conor McGregor for Halloween and we can't cope

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 - 01:20 PM
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

One schoolboy from Dublin is 'completely shocked' after his Halloween costume of Conor McGregor has gone viral.

Seven-year-old Mason from Kiltipper, Tallaght dressed up as his favourite UFC star for the day and his entrance definitely caught the attention of his classmates.

Credit: Vickie O'Connor

Mason killed it, channeling his inner McGregor swagger.

READ MORE: Video: These Irish musicians wrote a song about Trump using the most Cork insult ever

However, Mason originally didn't plan to go as The Notorious.

"I had bought him Batman and his little seven-month-old brother Robin but Mason said no way. So, on Wednesday with threw together his outfit for school Thursday," said Vickie.

"I drew the tattoo on his neck and chest by hand with markers."

The video has now gone viral, clocking up over 150,000 views since Thursday.

Mason is loving all the attention and can't wait to don the outfit for trick-or-treating tomorrow.

"Mason loved being taken from class to show off [his outift]. His principal Mr Sweeney and the teachers loved it."

We don't know if it's got Conor'sapproval but it sure has ours.

