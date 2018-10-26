Home»Breaking News»discover

VIDEO: This is every Irish mammy on Halloween

Friday, October 26, 2018 - 10:00 AM
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

With Halloween just around the corner, many Irish households across the country are getting ready for the frightful festivities.

From over-the-top pumpkin designs to copious amount of fake blood, Halloween is well and truly coming.

However, some Irish mammies are being sent over the edge when it comes to this spooky season.

Sure bless them, Halloween can be a stressful time for mothers.

You’d go stir crazy too trying to replicate those fancy pumpkins posted all over Instagram.

Pure notions if you ask us.

Don’t even get us started on the work that goes into making those costumes.

In truth, we do love Halloween… but when it’s all over.

