VIDEO: This dancing dad is all of us heading into the bank holiday weekend

It’s nearly the bank holiday weekend - hurray!

That realisation can lift even the most miserable of moods.

One dad has perfectly captured that joyful weekend vibe with his infectious dancing.

Credit: Evelyn Ayoola

Evelyn captured the video of her dad Eric dancing in the streets of Manchester in what wasn't the first time that her dad publically embarrassed her.

You guys don’t understand, anytime, anywhere 😂😩 this gwara gwara is killing me pic.twitter.com/nrJlzDnOr2— dat gyal in the gym (@TheKetobelle) October 24, 2018

Eric could definitely give some Irish dads a run for their money when it comes to the ‘embarassing your child in public’ category.

This Halloween weekend is sure to be an exciting one - time to get your dance on.

