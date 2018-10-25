Home»Breaking News»discover

VIDEO: This dancing dad is all of us heading into the bank holiday weekend

Thursday, October 25, 2018 - 02:55 PM
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

It’s nearly the bank holiday weekend - hurray!

That realisation can lift even the most miserable of moods.

One dad has perfectly captured that joyful weekend vibe with his infectious dancing.

Credit: Evelyn Ayoola

Evelyn captured the video of her dad Eric dancing in the streets of Manchester in what wasn't the first time that her dad publically embarrassed her.

Eric could definitely give some Irish dads a run for their money when it comes to the ‘embarassing your child in public’ category.

This Halloween weekend is sure to be an exciting one - time to get your dance on.

