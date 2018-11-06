VIDEO: This Cork granny's reaction to having fast food for the first time is brilliant

We all have our favourite fast food. Whether it’s a gigantic cheesy pizza or a 3 in 1 from your local Chinese, we all can’t resist treating ourselves to some takeaway every now and then.

However, one Cork granny is only now getting on the fast-food bandwagon and her granddaughter filmed the results.

Eva McCarthy picked out a few of the nations’ guilty pleasures for her granny Margaret to try out and she didn’t hold back with her opinions.

Credit: Eva McCarthy

Some of Eva’s choices for her 83-year-old granny went down a treat, while others she was glad to see the back of.

Explaining why her granny has never heard of a hamburger before, Eva said, “Please bear in mind my granny is 83 years of age, who has lived off a strict diet of potatoes, with a side of meat, practically her whole life.”

We couldn’t help but laugh at how Margaret struggled with the concept of what a hamburger is.

We can only imagine what her reaction would be to a spice bag.

Don’t worry though, no grannies were harmed in the making of this video...

