Home»Breaking News»discover

VIDEO: These Irish students Halloween-themed flash mob is just brilliant

Friday, October 26, 2018 - 11:58 AM
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

Flashmobs - they were all the rage for a couple of years but too many of them left the whole genre feeling somewhat stale.

However, these senior stage students at the Mullingar Arts Centre delivered a fresh, cool and enjoyable performance to all the overused genre trope.

Credit: Mullingar News and Views

I mean, who else could make dancing to Monster Mash and Baby Shark look cool?

The Mullingar stage schools are busy all-year-round inspiring confidence in hundreds of kids while teaching them about what is the performing arts.

READ MORE: VIDEO: This is every Irish mammy on Halloween

Many of the kids dancing in the video are between 13-17 years old and we can't help but be impressed by their slick moves.

It definitely looks like those costumes are an Irish mammy's piece of work.

Fairplay to all those who took part.

Have you got something you think we'd like?

Then send it onto us via WhatsApp on 0871520145.


KEYWORDS

FlashmobHalloweenBaby SharkVideoMullingar

Related Articles

100,000 expected as Derry’s Walls awaken for Halloween spooktacular

VIDEO: This is every Irish mammy on Halloween

Treat horror: How to manage the sweet fest that is Halloween

This guy’s pumpkin carving of Thanos has to be seen to be believed

More in this Section

VIDEO: This is every Irish mammy on Halloween

And the winners of this year’s Irish Blog Awards are …

9 things no-one is doing on Earth right now, according to the internet

In Pictures: ‘Day of the Dead’ parade opens Cork Jazz Festival


Breaking Stories

Music that inspires hymn this jazz weekend

Seán Ó Muimhneacháin's finest work songs come alive

Time it is a-changing: Calling time on turning the clocks back and forward

Ask Audrey: My parents bribed me to go to Trinity instead of UCC because they’re loaded and insecure

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 24, 2018

    • 8
    • 19
    • 24
    • 29
    • 42
    • 45
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »