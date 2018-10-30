Home»Breaking News»discover

Video: These Irish musicians wrote a song about Trump using the most Cork insult ever

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 - 11:38 AM
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

US President Donald Trump is a divisive figure to say the least.

Whether it’s talking about building a wall or calling for Hilary Clinton to be thrown into prison, Trump has no filter when it comes to sharing his views.

One group of Irish musicians have had enough of Trump's brute honesty and are using an insult native to Cork to get their message across.

Credit: Bardic Connections

Trump's A Langer is a protest song, based on the original melody made famous by Cork musician Tim O’Riordan.

The lyrics are written Eddie Hobbs who believes that Trump’s move towards economic nationalism will set the US back a century.

Eddie said, “Trump’s agenda is to sow division, distrust and discord, an agenda that undermines the very things that make us choose peaceful cooperation and trade.”

Wayne Sheehy produces the song, which was recorded at Ocean Studios Kilcrohane, in West Cork in early October.

Limerick man Graham Mills lends his voice to the song while Clare Sands handles the violin.

Trump is no stranger to public opposition - earlier this year people couldn’t wait to share their joy at hearing how his proposed visit to Ireland was canceled.

Who knows what Trump would make of the song if he heard it.

To be fair, we can imagine his response.

For the full version check out the video below.

KEYWORDS

Donald TrumpUSIrelandLangerMusic

