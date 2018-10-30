Video: These Irish musicians wrote a song about Trump using the most Cork insult ever

US President Donald Trump is a divisive figure to say the least.

Whether it’s talking about building a wall or calling for Hilary Clinton to be thrown into prison, Trump has no filter when it comes to sharing his views.

One group of Irish musicians have had enough of Trump's brute honesty and are using an insult native to Cork to get their message across.

Credit: Bardic Connections

Trump's A Langer is a protest song, based on the original melody made famous by Cork musician Tim O’Riordan.

The lyrics are written Eddie Hobbs who believes that Trump’s move towards economic nationalism will set the US back a century.

Eddie said, “Trump’s agenda is to sow division, distrust and discord, an agenda that undermines the very things that make us choose peaceful cooperation and trade.”

Wayne Sheehy produces the song, which was recorded at Ocean Studios Kilcrohane, in West Cork in early October.

Limerick man Graham Mills lends his voice to the song while Clare Sands handles the violin.

Trump is no stranger to public opposition - earlier this year people couldn’t wait to share their joy at hearing how his proposed visit to Ireland was canceled.

Breaking: Ireland reacts to Trump canceling his visit pic.twitter.com/i7JpuoI1iP — St Peter (@stpeteyontweety) September 11, 2018

Mr. Trump has decided to not visit Ireland for some reason. pic.twitter.com/ddHPmtKHVD— Maggie Resists Trump (@Stop_Trump20) September 13, 2018

Spare a thought for all the contrarian columnists who are losing two months' worth of material/radio appearances now that Trump has canceled his visit to Ireland.— ⭐ amy o'connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) September 11, 2018

Who knows what Trump would make of the song if he heard it.

To be fair, we can imagine his response.

For the full version check out the video below.

