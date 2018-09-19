VIDEO: Storm Ali causes Ryanair flight to abort its landing at Dublin airport

Home»Breaking News»discover

Passengers on a Ryanair flight had a frightening experience trying to land at Dublin airport this morning.

The 9.50am flight from Brussels was filmed having an aborted landing due to the severe weather conditions caused by Storm Ali.

Passenger Kirsten Jongberg was on the flight and said the experience was terrifying.

“There was a lot of turbulence coming in for the first landing. After that, people would groan every time it happened.”

Dozens of flights to and from Dublin Airport have been canceled as well as a number of Irish Ferries sailings due to the adverse weather conditions.

Delays and cancellations are also expected at Cork and Shannon airports.

Passengers are being advised to check their flight status before traveling to the airport.

Ryanair has released a statement on the video saying: “This flight from Brussels to Dublin (Sep 19) performed a routine go-around due to high winds, before landing normally."

