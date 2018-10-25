Home»Breaking News»discover

VIDEO: Kildare lads leave us reaching for the tissues with this Sam Smith cover

Thursday, October 25, 2018 - 12:53 PM
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

Plenty of bands have covered some of their favourite songs however, only a few can truly make the song their own.

This group of lads from Naas, Kildare managed to perfectly nail this cover of Sam Smith’s I’m Not The Only One and it’s left us all emotional.

The band, called The Hideout, posted the video on Monday and it’s easy to see why the video has now gone viral.

Credit: The Hideout

The band made up of friends Graham Halton and Séan Kenny went to school together in the CBS in Naas.

Graham is the pianist while Sean is the lead singer and guitarist.

Never in their wildest dreams did the lads imagine the huge reaction to the clip.

“It’s been unbelievable, we are so grateful for everyone who supported it, it means a lot to us.” said lead singer Sean.

Since Graham was a fan of Smith’s work the two decided to record a version of the hit song in Graham’s kitchen.

The lads are hoping the video reaches Smith himself and who knows, maybe a possible collab?

This video will leave the hairs on your neck standing up by the video’s end.

