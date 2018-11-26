Home»discover

VIDEO: Impromptu sing-song breaks out in Dublin airport during six-hour flight delay

Monday, November 26, 2018 - 10:21 AM
By Kyle Lehane

Singer Laura Llorens found a unique way to keep passengers entertained after news broke that her flight was six hours delayed in Dublin Airport.

After covering Ring of Fire, Sweet Home Chicago and Sweet Molly Malone one last request for Leaving on a Jet Plane by John Denver instantly got the entire terminal to chime in.

Although reaction to Laura's singing has been overwhelmingly positive, she initially didn't want to break out the guitar during her layover from Paris to Chicago.

"I was hesitant to start playing only because everyone was tired and I didn't want to impose however these three little girls were my biggest fans and they really encouraged me to keep on playing." revealed Laura.

Laura's sing-song definitely was a great distraction for the kids from the long wait, with Laura adding how "seeing their faces light up was the best gift in the world."

Reaction to the clip has been huge, with Laura receiving praise from all over the world.

"I even ran into someone as I was flying to Dublin from Chicago after a five-day stay who was on that flight and said, 'oh you’re the girl that performed in the terminal! That was amazing - you were so great.' This has made me realise how magical music really can be in tough situations," added Laura.

Little life lesson for us all - never underestimate the power of a song.

Now all together everyone; I'm leaving on a jet plane.....

