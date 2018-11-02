VIDEO: Halloween fireworks cause chaos for Offaly GAA match

Home»Breaking News»discover

Friday, November 02, 2018 - 10:14 AM
By Kyle Lehane
Offaly GAA fixtures are coming under fire after allowing an U15 football quarter-final to be played to the backdrop of fireworks and bangers on Halloween night.

Former All-Ireland hurling final referee, Brian Gavin, vented his frustration via Twitter after the controversial game between his native Clara and St. Manchan Gaels at O'Connor Park in Tullamore.

In a blunt tweet towards GAA officials, Brian said, “once again another fixture disaster having to play an U15 A q/final Halloween night with this racket in the background."

The loud, fireworks can be seen distracting players with Brian saying players or officials "couldn't hear the whistle or get instructions on to players."

Some are questioning why the GAA didn't pick either Tuesday or Thursday night for the match instead.

In the end, St. Manchan Gaels beat Clara on a 4-21 to 4-6 scoreline after extra time.

Offaly GAA has been contacted for comment.


