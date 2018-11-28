VIDEO: Fungie is that you? Dolphin spotted in River Liffey

Home»discover

Wednesday, November 28, 2018 - 12:27 PM
By Kyle Lehane

Hold onto your flippers because Dublin's iconic river Liffey has just got a new resident.

A dolphin was spotted just outside the Citibank building on North Wall Quay earlier this morning.

Not exactly somefin you see on your daily commute to work but stranger things have been spotted.

Although uncommon, this latest marine wildlife spotting is the latest in a series of mammals spotted in Irish waters.

A pair of killer whales were spotted earlier this month.

READ MORE: WATCH: Two killer whales spotted off the coast of Dublin

The orcas, while extremely rare in this part of the world, have been seen twice now in the last two weeks, with the last sighting being by Ireland's Eye at the end of October.

Howth fisherman, John Leonard who spotted the whales couldn’t contain his excitement when seeing the mammals.

“I’ve been waiting years to see these,” screamed John.

WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers may find offensive.

We can only imagine what other marine life will pop up in our waters before Christmas.

