VIDEO: Fungie is that you? Dolphin spotted in River Liffey

Hold onto your flippers because Dublin's iconic river Liffey has just got a new resident.

A dolphin was spotted just outside the Citibank building on North Wall Quay earlier this morning.

Not exactly somefin you see on your daily commute to work but stranger things have been spotted.

Although uncommon, this latest marine wildlife spotting is the latest in a series of mammals spotted in Irish waters.

A pair of killer whales were spotted earlier this month.

The orcas, while extremely rare in this part of the world, have been seen twice now in the last two weeks, with the last sighting being by Ireland's Eye at the end of October.

Howth fisherman, John Leonard who spotted the whales couldn’t contain his excitement when seeing the mammals.

“I’ve been waiting years to see these,” screamed John.

WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers may find offensive.

We can only imagine what other marine life will pop up in our waters before Christmas.

Have you got something you think we'd like?Then send it onto us via WhatsApp on 0871520145.