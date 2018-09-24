VIDEO: Corkman’s Miley Cyrus impersonation will leave you in stitches

Home»Breaking News»discover

Corkman Brendan Hayes took part in a lip sync battle fundraiser in order to raise much-needed funds for Bantry Hospice Project and Cork Arc Cancer Support House.

However, no one could have expected that his choice to replicate Miley Cyrus iconic Wrecking Ball music video would be so amazing.

Sporting boots, a blonde wig and some Dunnes Stores underwear, Brendan lip synced for his life and the crowd loved every minute of it.

Video: Amanda Murnane

Safe to say, we think Brendan’s after giving Miley a run for her money but sadly, it wasn’t meant to be for pop star wannabe Brendan, who lost out to the Keane family and their Sister Act tribute.

However, Brendan is taking the defeat in his stride, focusing on the reason for the lip sync in the first place.

"We’re all winners to be fair as we’ve raised thousands for charities" added Brendan.

Brendan Hayes lip syncing as Miley Cyrus.

Lip Sync Battle Ireland is the brains behind the fundraiser, helping contestants out with sound, lighting, and advising on costumes for the night.

The craze behind people lip-syncing to popular songs started off a segment on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon before being developed into a separate show.

Now, five seasons and one Primetime Emmy nomination later, the show has become a cult classic with countless celebs proving they’ve got what it takes to be crowned lip sync champions.

Although the result may not have gone his way, fair play to Brendan for giving it a try.

