Home»discover

VIDEO: Brazilian soccer fans take over Temple Bar to celebrate home team's victory

Tuesday, November 27, 2018 - 12:25 PM
By Kyle Lehane

Digital Desk intern

Some Brazilian soccer fans didn't let 9,000 miles stop them from celebrating their team's victory in Dublin last night.

The Sao Paulo club, Palmeiras, clinched the 10th League Championship in their history with a 1-0 victory over Vasco da Gama.

Dublin, which is home to a growing Brazilian community, was painted green and white after the final whistle was blown by ecstatic fans in Temple Bar.

Fans were quick in wasting no time to start celebrations and Dublin's iconic pub scene was the best spot to begin.

Supporter group Consulado Palmeiras Dublin captioned a tweet showcasing the madness, saying "Somewhere in Brazil? No, the other side of the world in Dublin, Ireland! We are Palmeiras!"

Judging from the above video it looks like these fans could nearly give the Irish a run for their money when it comes to being the liveliest soccer fans going.

How do you say 'great craic' in Portuguese?

Have you got something you think we'd like?Then send it onto us via WhatsApp on 0871520145.


KEYWORDS

BrazilSoccerTemple BarPalmeirasVideo

Related Articles

Brazil’s president-elect makes controversial justice minister appointment

Latest: Far-right congressman Bolsonaro wins Brazil presidential election

Brazil presidential campaign in doubt after leading candidate stabbed

Brazilian presidential front-runner stabbed at campaign rally

More in this Section

The biggest Harry Potter convention to date is coming to Dublin

I’m A Celeb fans furious after Anne Hegerty is voted to take part in the next bushtucker trial

This is why we can’t stop watching Instagram cleaning gurus, according to psychologists

Tayto the king of foods 'most missed' by Irish emigrants


Lifestyle

8 ways to help the wildlife in your garden this winter

8 things you can do to help protect the planet

Making Cents: Shopping can be a more rewarding experience

Gruff Rhys is looking forward to coming to Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 24, 2018

    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 38
    • 41
    • 42
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »