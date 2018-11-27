VIDEO: Brazilian soccer fans take over Temple Bar to celebrate home team's victory

Some Brazilian soccer fans didn't let 9,000 miles stop them from celebrating their team's victory in Dublin last night.

The Sao Paulo club, Palmeiras, clinched the 10th League Championship in their history with a 1-0 victory over Vasco da Gama.

Dublin, which is home to a growing Brazilian community, was painted green and white after the final whistle was blown by ecstatic fans in Temple Bar.

Fans were quick in wasting no time to start celebrations and Dublin's iconic pub scene was the best spot to begin.

Supporter group Consulado Palmeiras Dublin captioned a tweet showcasing the madness, saying "Somewhere in Brazil? No, the other side of the world in Dublin, Ireland! We are Palmeiras!"

Judging from the above video it looks like these fans could nearly give the Irish a run for their money when it comes to being the liveliest soccer fans going.

How do you say 'great craic' in Portuguese?

