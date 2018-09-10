Home»Breaking News»discover

Update: Tragic ending as dead dolphin found in River Lee after rescue

Monday, September 10, 2018 - 01:00 PM
By Stephen Barry

Update 1pm: There was a tragic ending to the story of the dolphin rescued in the River Lee last night.

The dolphin, which was freed from a tangle in branches by the Cork City Fire Brigade, has been found dead close to the city centre today.

The dead dolphin was found near Clarke's Bridge, not far from where it was rescued last night.

Cork City Fire Brigade recovered the dolphin from the water along Wandesford Quay around midday.

Original story 10.30am: Cork City Fire Brigade rescue dolphin trapped by branches in River Lee

You can't say every day's the same working with Cork City Fire Brigade!

They may be more used to working on land, but Cork's first responders were called out last night to aid a distressed dolphin.

The dolphin had swum up the River Lee and become trapped by branches. It was spotted in trouble to the rear of Deanshall apartment complex on Wandesford Quay by a passer-by around 11pm.

Crews from Anglesea St responded to the call and managed to successfully free the dolphin, who headed safely away on its merry way.

As they say themselves, the fire brigade isn't just for fires.


