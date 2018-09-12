Tony McGregor set to hand out free Dart tickets at Connolly Station

Tony McGregor will be handing out free DART tickets to commuters’ at Dublin’s Connolly Station next week.
The father of Conor McGregor will also be teaming the tickets up with a can of Lucozade zero, as part of a new campaign, on September 21.
You may remember back in July, A GoFundMe page was set up to help Tony get a leap card, after he shared a video of him ranting about the amount of change he got from a DART ticket machine.
The Lucan native used a “crisp” €20 note to pay his fare, from Lansdowne Road to Dun Laoghaire, and was not too ‘plussed’ to receive the €17.30 back in “coinage” as it does not fit into his “slim-fit Hugo Boss” suit.
Conor McGregor’s Dad complaining about coinage. I have questions. pic.twitter.com/mt7PeXt9qE— Michael Lennon (@Nick_Vanhelsing) July 22, 2018
Speaking about the upcoming event, Tony McGregor said:
Tickets will be valid for one day and give passengers the opportunity to take one free DART journey.
The Lucozade ambassador will also be offering a ‘cash for coins’ service, which provides notes in exchange for the equivalent in loose change, for those passers-by who are not availing of a train service.