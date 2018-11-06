Home»Breaking News»discover

Tipperary’s Cian finished fourth on BB and here’s how everyone reacted

Tuesday, November 06, 2018 - 10:14 AM
By Anna O'Donoghue

Clonmel’s very own Cian Corrigan sat on the couch as a finalist on last night's Big Brother season finale.

Tipped to win from the very beginning, the 24-year-old came in fourth place but undoubtedly finished as one of the show’s top favourites.

His hilarious one-liners and Irish-isms won the hearts of the viewers and fellow housemates.

READ MORE: Tipp native and BB contestant, Cian had the funniest reaction to ‘Is Oprah Winfrey a sport?’

After his name was announced as a runner-up, fans took to Twitter in shock, as most were convinced he had the crown in the bag.

19-year-old Cameron Cole, went home as the last ever Big Brother winner, along with £100,000 in his back pocket.


