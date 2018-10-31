Home»Breaking News»discover

This Michael D Higgins teddy will definitely be on your Christmas wish list

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 - 11:41 AM
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

Do you want to giggle your way through the holidays with your own personal giggling Irish President?

Well, fear no more because this cuddly toy will be your new obsession - introducing Miggle D Giggles.

Credit: MiggleDGiggles.com

Yes, you’re not mistaken, Michael D is now available in toy form and we can’t deal.

The tiny toy is the brainchild from brothers Lee and Stevie Russell.

The brothers have always been charmed by the infectious joy of our president and decided to create a toy that celebrates the humour and warmth unique to the people of Ireland.

While also being adorable, this pint-sized toy is helping out a very worthy cause.

The team behind @miggledgiggles are donating a portion of the proceeds through the Indiegogo campaign to CMRF Crumlin, the fundraising body for Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin, to help fund medical research and strive for cures to childhood illnesses.

Maybe you know someone who needs a giggle?

Miggle D Giggles has you, your friends and your family covered this holiday season.

