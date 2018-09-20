Home»Breaking News»discover

These Cork parents left the sweetest note for staff after eating out with their son

Thursday, September 20, 2018 - 11:05 AM
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

One set of Cork parents left the cutest note for staff at a burger restaurant after reaching a small family milestone.

The note, titled Date Night No. 6 reads:

‘Our now 21-month-old baby boy from date night no. 1 is officially a full member of the Son of a Bun family after ordering from the Kiddies Menu today! My boy becomes a man!’

Credit: Son Of A Bun

Sure bless!

It’s things like this that make you take a step back and appreciate the little moments more in your life.

Header image is of Son Of A Bun Proprietors Amanda and Niall O'Regan.


