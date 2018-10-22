These are the things Irish people hate most about the English

New research says arrogance, football hooliganism and Brexit are some of the main reasons why Irish people hate the English.

More than four in ten Irish people (42%) said the English vote to leave the EU was a reason to dislike them, as UK politicians continue to struggle to find a solution to the issue of a potential border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The poll of 700 Irish people revealed the thing they hate most about the English, more than Brexit, is football hooliganism (44%).

The next two reasons are that English people think they are the best at everything, and arrogance, which is perhaps unsurprising given the long and volatile relationship between England and Ireland.

The research was commissioned by TV channel History to mark the latest episode of new show 'Al Murray: Why Does Everyone Hate The English?', in which the comedian and history fanatic travels to England’s nearest neighbours to try to find out why everyone seems to hate them so much.

In the third episode, which airs Monday at 9pm, Al is joined, in Ireland, by the hugely popular Dublin born comedian, Andrew Maxwell.

Al drives to meet Andrew in Dublin, knowing that Ireland could be his trickiest journey yet.

Anglo-Irish relations have been frosty to say the least over the centuries, with England’s seventeenth century dictator, and 'Lord Protector', Oliver Cromwell featuring prominently in this trip.

It also explores the lighter side of Anglo-Irish relations, as Al and Andrew try their hand (or feet) at Irish dancing, and visit The National Leprechaun Museum in Dublin.

English people correctly predicted that Brexit and football hooliganism would be in the top five when asked what other nationalities might hate about them.

However arrogance didn’t even rank in the top 15 things that English people thought other countries hated about them.

The top presumption was because they expect everyone else to speak English, followed by binge drinking in second.

One quarter (25%) of Irish people said they dislike the English, the same as the number of Welsh people (25%), similar to the amount of French people (26%), and considerably more than the 15% of Germans polled.

Just over a quarter of Irish people (27%) said they didn’t like that the English are generally quite proud of who they are, although 95% of Irish people said they were proud of their nationality.

On a more positive note, Irish people rated the great music England produces as one of the good things about the country, along with English people’s good sense of humour.

'Al Murray: Why Does Everyone Hate The English?' continues Mondays on History at 9pm.

Top 20 things the Irish hate about the English

Football hooliganism

Why they voted for Brexit

They think they're the best at everything

Arrogance

They're obsessed with 1966 i.e. England winning the football World Cup

Brits singing songs very loudly (and drunkenly!) in the streets

They expect everyone else to speak English

They are obsessed with the Royal family

Binge drinking

Rudeness

Their obsession with football

Their general 'pomp' when it comes to tennis and cricket

Going on about the war

The fact they seem to have no intention to learn any other language

Beer bellies

How much they moan

Wearing socks with sandals

Why people feel the need for orange fake tan in winter

They complain a lot

Their obsession with soap operas

