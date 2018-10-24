Home»Breaking News»discover

There was one moment that stood out for a lot of people during last night’s presidential debate

Wednesday, October 24, 2018 - 09:02 AM
By Anna O'Donoghue

The last presidential debate with all six candidates took place last night, ahead of the electorate going to the polls on Friday.

The key issues discussed included travellers' ethnicity, taxes, the Government jet and our Constitution but after praise for the show’s moderator David McCullagh, there was one moment that stood out for a lot of people.

And that was the exchange as Gaeilge between Michael D Higgins’ and Liadh Ní Riada


