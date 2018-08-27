The gardaí have finally caught Billy Murphy from The Young Offenders

The notorious Billy Murphy from the hit show The Young Offenders has finally been apprehended by the gardaí.

Shane Casey, who plays the infamous Cork character, was a guest at the Ballinlough Summer Festival at the weekend and two gardaí got a snap with the actor.

Garda Walsh and Garda O'Neill briefly "detained" Casey to get a photo with the Corkman.

GardaInfo tweeted: "Fake Billy or Real Billy? Young Offenders actor Shane Casey was detained briefly by Garda Walsh & O'Neill at Ballinlough Summer Festival last weekend.

"'After All' that, the Gardaí settled for a selfie and set him free."

Fake Billy or Real Billy? Young Offenders actor Shane Casey was detained briefly by Garda Walsh & O'Neill at Ballinlough Summer Festival last weekend. 'After All' that, the Gardaí settled for a selfie and set him free.#YoungOffenders #Ballinlough #CommunityPolicing pic.twitter.com/ou7SNAc03k — Garda Info (@gardainfo) August 27, 2018

The Ballinlough Summer Festival celebrated its 10th anniversary at the weekend and videographer Larry Cummins captured some of the sights and sounds.