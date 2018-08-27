Home»Breaking News»discover

The gardaí have finally caught Billy Murphy from The Young Offenders

Monday, August 27, 2018 - 05:30 PM
By Steve Neville

The notorious Billy Murphy from the hit show The Young Offenders has finally been apprehended by the gardaí.

Shane Casey, who plays the infamous Cork character, was a guest at the Ballinlough Summer Festival at the weekend and two gardaí got a snap with the actor.

Garda Walsh and Garda O'Neill briefly "detained" Casey to get a photo with the Corkman.

GardaInfo tweeted: "Fake Billy or Real Billy? Young Offenders actor Shane Casey was detained briefly by Garda Walsh & O'Neill at Ballinlough Summer Festival last weekend.

"'After All' that, the Gardaí settled for a selfie and set him free."

The Ballinlough Summer Festival celebrated its 10th anniversary at the weekend and videographer Larry Cummins captured some of the sights and sounds.


