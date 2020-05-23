News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»discover

Swan ‘reunited’ with cygnets after becoming trapped in rope

Swan ‘reunited’ with cygnets after becoming trapped in rope
By Press Association
Saturday, May 23, 2020 - 07:25 PM

A swan was “reunited” with its cygnets after its neck was caught on a rope in a park close to the Lake District.

Zoe Harper, a supervisor for a cleaning service on site, filmed two men as they freed the swan when it got stuck at Westlakes Science Park on Friday morning.

Posting a video of the rescue on Facebook, Ms Harper said: “Massive well done to Steven Parry and David Bond. Mother, father and babies all happily reunited.”


The RSPCA was initially called to the scene, but was unable to send an officer immediately.

Grounds workers Steven Parry and David Bond came to the park on their day off to rescue the swan from a boat.

“I’m a huge animal lover and what these two men did was truly amazing,” Ms Harper said.

READ MORE

Five-year-old steals the limelight as journalist father questions Nicola Sturgeon

More on this topic

Five-year-old steals the limelight as journalist father questions Nicola SturgeonFive-year-old steals the limelight as journalist father questions Nicola Sturgeon

Tiny dwarf mongoose triplets born at zooTiny dwarf mongoose triplets born at zoo

Rare lemur born at British zooRare lemur born at British zoo

A Friends-inspired cookbook is coming – and yes, there’s beef trifleA Friends-inspired cookbook is coming – and yes, there’s beef trifle

Lake DistrictRSPCASwanTOPIC: Discover stories

More in this Section

Five-year-old steals the limelight as journalist father questions Nicola SturgeonFive-year-old steals the limelight as journalist father questions Nicola Sturgeon

Tiny dwarf mongoose triplets born at zooTiny dwarf mongoose triplets born at zoo

7 world-famous tourist attractions that are reopening7 world-famous tourist attractions that are reopening

Joyous scenes and ceremonies recalled five years after Ireland voted yes to marriage equalityJoyous scenes and ceremonies recalled five years after Ireland voted yes to marriage equality


Lifestyle

We've teamed up with the Crawford Art Gallery and are asking our readers to try their hand at colouring in a painting from the Crawford collection. You can print off and colour the painting below.Unleash the artist in you - Colour with Crawford Art Gallery

Finn Ni Fhaolain is a marine scientist, chef and author of best selling cook book, Finn's World. Last year she received a McKenna Award for Milish the zero waste gluten-free business that she created. So who better to advise us on sustainable cooking...Chef Finn Ni Fhaolain's tips for a sustainable kitchen

Scrap conditioner and eat porridge for breakfast — Maresa Fegan has a 24-hour guide to going greenYour 24-hour guide to saving the planet by going green

In a time when our shopping and cooking needs to be efficient and easy, we are bringing back our One List, Five Meals recipe pages.One list, five meals: One shopping trip to feed your family this week

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 23, 2020

  • 15
  • 24
  • 28
  • 34
  • 40
  • 45
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »