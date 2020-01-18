News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»discover

Social media reacts to Harry and Meghan split from royal family

Social media reacts to Harry and Meghan split from royal family
By Press Association
Saturday, January 18, 2020 - 10:25 PM

People took to social media to show their support or condemnation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

After days of crisis talks following Harry and Meghan’s announcement that they would be stepping back as senior royals, Buckingham Palace announced the pair will stop carrying out royal duties from the spring.

Some Twitter users said they were pleased the couple will stop using the HRH title and will repay the taxpayers’ millions spent on their Berkshire home.

Others simply wished the couple good luck in their future.

Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan said the Queen had made the “right decision” by telling them to “sling their part-time royal hook”.

In a string of tweets, he added: “BREAKING: The Queen’s told Megan/Harry to sling their part-time royal hook.

“Well done, Your Majesty – right decision.

“Only surprised it took her so long to get Harry to ditch his family, the Monarchy, the military and his country. What a piece of work.

“Bottom line: Meghan/Harry wanted to have their cake and eat it, but the Queen just took the cake back to the royal kitchens.”

But activist Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu – who clashed with Mr Morgan discussing Meghan and Harry on the ITV show – told the couple to “go forth and be happy”.

She told the “haters” to shut up now that the duke and duchess were no longer using their HRH title, and would pay back the cash spent on refurbishing Frogmore Cottage.

Dr Mos-Shogbamimu added: “Bravo #HarryandMeghan! Go forth and be happy!

“Now the haters should please shut up! No longer using HRH title, will pay back cost of refurbishing cottage

“Are you happy now? Doubt it.. bet they’ll have more petty & petulant nonsense to say!”

Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker took a pop at Manchester City, suggesting the club had “renounced” its title at the same time as Harry and Meghan had renounced theirs.

He said: “The Palace have announced Meghan & Harry have renounced their titles.

“Meanwhile Palace have announced Man City have renounced theirs.”

Actor David Schneider said the biggest question was not why the duke and duchess were giving up their titles, but why the other royals should not.

He tweeted: “Yet again the question is not why Harry and Meghan should have to give up their title and fund themselves but why the rest of the royals shouldn’t.”

One user, @TheDanNeale, suggested that the Queen had negotiated a transition deal so quickly she should also negotiate Brexit.

He added: “OK. #Megxit absolutely trumps #Brexit. Get HM into the negotiators chair.”

Others joked that it was a “hard Megxit” with @TheTVGrump saying it looked like the pair had left under World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules.

Other Twitter users said they could not wait to see how it would covered in future series of The Crown.

READ MORE

Harry and Meghan to step back from royal duties and stop getting public funds

More on this topic

Harry and Meghan to step back from royal duties and stop getting public fundsHarry and Meghan to step back from royal duties and stop getting public funds

Meghan and Harry face pitfalls becoming financially independent, experts suggestMeghan and Harry face pitfalls becoming financially independent, experts suggest

Laurence Fox dismisses criticism after Meghan ‘racism’ debate on Question TimeLaurence Fox dismisses criticism after Meghan ‘racism’ debate on Question Time

Frogmore Cottage staff to be deployed elsewhere when Harry and Meghan in CanadaFrogmore Cottage staff to be deployed elsewhere when Harry and Meghan in Canada

RoyalSussexTwitterTOPIC: Royal Family

More in this Section

Yum Yum the ‘very fat’ sheep rescued after getting rammed in tight spotYum Yum the ‘very fat’ sheep rescued after getting rammed in tight spot

German Foreign Office apologises for immigration Twitter jokeGerman Foreign Office apologises for immigration Twitter joke

5 things to watch on Netflix this weekend5 things to watch on Netflix this weekend

Bazooka, the 35lb cat, finds a forever homeBazooka, the 35lb cat, finds a forever home


Lifestyle

The actor knows how to impress when it comes to high profile events.6 times Katie Holmes wowed on the red carpet

Glamour, fun and feathers all feature in this year’s hottest looks – but first and foremost, individual style rules.10 on-trend ways to transform your home in 2020

Abi Jackson shares the enduring appeal of Pooh Bear’s wisdom on Winnie-the-Pooh Day – author A.A. Milne’s birthday.Winnie-the-Pooh Day: The wellbeing lessons we can learn from Pooh Bear

We asked three experts for the low-down on shampooing frequency.How often should you really wash your hair?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »