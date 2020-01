Social media reacts to Harry and Meghan split from royal family

People took to social media to show their support or condemnation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

After days of crisis talks following Harry and Meghan’s announcement that they would be stepping back as senior royals, Buckingham Palace announced the pair will stop carrying out royal duties from the spring.

Some Twitter users said they were pleased the couple will stop using the HRH title and will repay the taxpayers’ millions spent on their Berkshire home.

Others simply wished the couple good luck in their future.

Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan said the Queen had made the “right decision” by telling them to “sling their part-time royal hook”.

Bottom line: Meghan/Harry wanted to have their cake & eat it, but the Queen just took the cake back to the royal kitchens. pic.twitter.com/v635IKyfEn — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 18, 2020

In a string of tweets, he added: “BREAKING: The Queen’s told Megan/Harry to sling their part-time royal hook.

“Well done, Your Majesty – right decision.

“Only surprised it took her so long to get Harry to ditch his family, the Monarchy, the military and his country. What a piece of work.

“Bottom line: Meghan/Harry wanted to have their cake and eat it, but the Queen just took the cake back to the royal kitchens.”

But activist Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu – who clashed with Mr Morgan discussing Meghan and Harry on the ITV show – told the couple to “go forth and be happy”.

She told the “haters” to shut up now that the duke and duchess were no longer using their HRH title, and would pay back the cash spent on refurbishing Frogmore Cottage.

Bravo #HarryandMeghan! 👏 Go forth and be happy! Now the haters should please shut up! - No longer using HRH title - Will pay back cost of refurbishing cottage Are you happy now? Doubt it..bet they'll have more petty & petulant nonsense to say! https://t.co/gmvg9It5O9 — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) January 18, 2020

Dr Mos-Shogbamimu added: “Bravo #HarryandMeghan! Go forth and be happy!

“Now the haters should please shut up! No longer using HRH title, will pay back cost of refurbishing cottage

“Are you happy now? Doubt it.. bet they’ll have more petty & petulant nonsense to say!”

Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker took a pop at Manchester City, suggesting the club had “renounced” its title at the same time as Harry and Meghan had renounced theirs.

The Palace have announced Meghan & Harry have renounced their titles. Meanwhile Palace have announced Man City have renounced theirs. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 18, 2020

He said: “The Palace have announced Meghan & Harry have renounced their titles.

“Meanwhile Palace have announced Man City have renounced theirs.”

Actor David Schneider said the biggest question was not why the duke and duchess were giving up their titles, but why the other royals should not.

He tweeted: “Yet again the question is not why Harry and Meghan should have to give up their title and fund themselves but why the rest of the royals shouldn’t.”

One user, @TheDanNeale, suggested that the Queen had negotiated a transition deal so quickly she should also negotiate Brexit.

He added: “OK. #Megxit absolutely trumps #Brexit. Get HM into the negotiators chair.”

Looks like they’ve left under Windsor Trading Organisation rules .. #HardMegxit https://t.co/qSX7rCnsR2 — The TV Grump (@TheTVGrump) January 18, 2020

Others joked that it was a “hard Megxit” with @TheTVGrump saying it looked like the pair had left under World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules.

#hardmegxit Can’t wait for this chapter to be covered in #TheCrown— Samantha Devlin (@samdevlin) January 18, 2020

Other Twitter users said they could not wait to see how it would covered in future series of The Crown.