Shop Local: The voucher codes and deals of Irish businesses offering Black Friday deals

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are known worldwide as the biggest shopping days of the year and with flash deals popping up left, right and center most people don't give too much thought to where they're spending their money, beyond where they'll get the best deal.
With that being said, it’s important to remember to shop your local businesses during this time as well.
A lot of local retailers are also offering some super deals as an incentive for shoppers to support independent Irish family businesses.
Chupi: The Irish jewellery company are offering four packages - use code "MADEWITHLOVE" at checkout.
View this post on Instagram
A little black magic for Black Friday ⚡️🖤 . I adore the women who order black diamonds, the kind of fierce woman who knows what she loves and doesn’t care what anyone things 🥂 Would you wear one? . Our Black Friday offer has just kicked off on our site and in store, it’s our way of saying thank you for all of your love and support this year 🤩 It’s while stocks last and available until Monday. Linked in my bio 💌
My Shining Armour: – This gift shop sell some lovely bits, planners and accessories. They’re offering a 50% discount on academic planners by 50%, 40% off necklaces, 30% off make up pouches.
LUNA by Lisa Jordan30% off all products until midnight.
Poco By Pippa: 25% off everything. Discount is automatically applied
Newbridge Silverware: 30% off a range of jewellery, tableware and hanging decorations.
Folkster: 10% off all clothes, shoes and accessories.
View this post on Instagram
Hello folks! This year we are celebrating #GreenFriday 💚 We know we can’t offer the whopper discounts like the big fellas, so instead we want to take 10% off all clothes, shoes and accessories ALL WEEKEND to say THANK YOU for shopping with an independent Irish family business 🤗💚 Every penny we earn in Folkster is reinvested back in to our team and growing our size range & our ethical production. 😊 We want to thank you again for being part of this brand, without you - we could not keep opening our doors 💕 . . Your 10% discount is automatically applied to your cart on Folkster.com right now! ... or join us in Folkster Kilkenny, Temple Bar or Dundrum to take your 10% off all clothing and accessories on Green Friday 😊 #folkster . . . (T&Cs : the discount does not apply to the purchase of gift vouchers, Folkster Bridal, vintage, home, Xmas or art.)
Tayto Park: Season tickets to Tayto Park are being sold with a €50 discount on Friday.
Love Lift – Holly Carpenter’s accessory business is doing a buy two, get two free offer.
Custom Vintage: The Dublin clothing company is offering 20% off every order, including custom orders, using code 'BLACKOUT'.
View this post on Instagram
Intoducing our newest Personalisation option, monogramming for our Pom-Pom Beanies! This is something that has been highly requested over the last few years and we are so excited to finally be offering it! We have been toying with this for months and it has taken us a while to perfect, but we are finally happy with the results! The option is available online now for €5.95, all monograms will be embroidered in our simple Block font, and available in approx 20 colours! 💕
SO SU by SJ:20% off almost everything.
Susan Caplice Design & Art The Wexford artist will be offering 20% off her unique framed Irish beach art (off the shelf designs) for the weekend.
View this post on Instagram
A recent commission I designed for a lady who trains guide dogs. Really enjoyed creating this fun piece with the owner wrapped in her dogs leads. Made with pebbles, seaglass & twigs collected from Irish beaches, and some black twine for the leads. Would you like a commissioned piece created just for you? Or maybe you are searching for a unique gift? Drop me a message now and we will look at casting your idea in stone, to be treasured forever 💕 #interiordecor #guidedog #labrador #dog #pebbleart #wexford #ireland #commissionsopen #uniquegifts #corporategifts #smallbusiness #shoplocal
AdorElly Fashion: The Wexford online boutique is offering 25% off selected items, plus FREE Delivery anywhere in Ireland on all orders.
View this post on Instagram
NEW ARRIVALS..just landed. Stunning wool coats with detachble faux-fur..all colours available.8 to 16 €145 😮😊 Will be available to buy tomorrow on www.adorelly.com 💥Enjoy FREE DELIVERY on all orders this November 💥 #adorelly #onlineboutique #onlinefashion #checkthenewarrivals♥️ #justlanded #getyourssoon #freedelivery #elegance #style #gorey #sunnysoutheast #fauxfur #lookfabulous .