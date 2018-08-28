Seeing double: Cork school welcomes seven sets of twins into first year

As pupils return from their summer holidays teachers at one Cork school could be forgiven for thinking they're seeing double.

Seven sets of twins are among the 196 students starting in 1st Year in Glanmire Community College today.

Harry Chambers, who loves hurling, reading and swimming, is joined by his twin brother Luke Chambers, who has a keen interest in boxing and video games, from Brooklodge Primary School.

Adam Dyczewski is a lover of the arts; be it drawing or drama, while his brother Robert is a fan of the outdoors, biking in particular.

Mark Evans from Watergrasshill Primary School who enjoys a round of golf, while his brother David Evans will be particularly interested in the Glanmire Community College hurling team.

There must be something in the water in Watergrasshill as twin sisters Alanna and Megan O’Flynn, and Holly and Hannah O’Mahony were also started this morning and are all GAA mad.

Art and music lover Cephora Kumpaya Mumpuni left Lower Glanmire Primary School with her twin brother Nathan who is signing up for all the school’s technology subjects.

Last but not least is an international level figure skater Sarah Finn and her brother Scott, whose passion is computers.

The Finns are coming from Riverstown National School.

It's not the first time the school has dealt with doubles, it previously had three sets of twins come through the doors one September.

Seven is the most they have had starting together so the staff still have a bit of work to do to adjust their double vision!