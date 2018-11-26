Home»discover

Santa has written a letter to the Gardaí and here’s what it says

Monday, November 26, 2018 - 12:20 PM
By Anna O'Donoghue

Santa has taken time out of his extremely busy schedule to send a letter to the boys and girls of Ireland via the Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris.

After receiving hundreds of letters from children asking for quad bikes and scrabbles as part of their Christmas wish list, it’s gotten Santa in a pickle.

Although he loves to grant all of good boys and girls to everything on their letter, he’s very worried about the safety of Irish kids, as he knows how many young people are injured each year in quad bike accidents.

“I can’t bear to see any more hurt children or sad parents” he says.

To help prevent this, him and his elves have said that 4-wheelers will not be delivered a Christmas gifts, unless they boys and girls promise to use them with the necessary safety equipment and drive them the designated areas allocated.

Not in public parks or on main roads.

The worried Gardaí posted a photo of the stamped letter on Twitter so parents can see the message for themselves.

They’ve also attached a photo of the said, scrabblers to avoid any confusion.

You don't want to make Santa's naughty list now, do you?


