Ryan Tubridy receives the cutest letter and gift from an 8-year-old viewer ahead of Toy Show

Thursday, November 22, 2018 - 04:18 PM
By Anna O'Donoghue

Grab your PJs, snacks and cosies as there are only nine more sleeps until one of most anticipated TV nights of the year.

The Late Late Toy Show airs November 30 and there are a lot of little people (and big people) itching to see what the Christmas show has in store for us.

One 8-year-old schoolgirl is so excited that she wrote host Ryan Tubridy an adorable letter and gifted him with a pair of Beatle socks to wear on the night.

Tubs was so overwhelmed by the gift, he posted a photo of it on his Instagram, it reads: “I know you like the Beatles. My daddy is always told he looks like you. He likes the Beatles too"

She also asks Ryan if he could wear them on the night.

It would be such a treat if you could wear the socks for the toy show

Her family love the Toy Show and always record it so they can watch it all year round.

Now, why didn't we think of that?

Happy watching, Elodie!


