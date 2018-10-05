Home»Breaking News»discover

Prince Harry broke royal protocal for the cutest reason ever

Friday, October 05, 2018 - 12:15 PM
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

The British royal family has to abide by a list of strict protocols including not shaking hands or touching members of the public.

However, it seems Prince Harry is following in his mothers’ footsteps and going for a more hands-on approach.

While visiting Sussex, the place that his royal title is home to, Prince Harry and Meghan met with locals.

A group of children gave Meghan a handwritten A to Z guide to Sussex, which she accepted, saying, "That is fantastic! Oh my goodness, you guys, thank you!"

An even cuter moment happened when Harry couldn’t resist petting an adorable golden retriever.

This isn't the first time that Harry has shown his love for man's best friend.

When on a Royal visit earlier this to Ireland, Bród and Síoda, President Michael D Higgins’ loyal dogs, couldn't help but make themselves known.

The Duke and Duchess are certainly keeping busy ahead of their royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga in just a few weeks.


KEYWORDS

Prince HarryMeaghan MarkleSussexRoyal family

Related Articles

Meghan Markle's father claims he's been cut off from contacting her

From hats to tights, 5 ways the Duchess of Sussex is taking fashion advice from the Queen

Meghan Markle looks striking in Philip Treacy hat at Royal Ascot

Here’s everything you need to know about freckle tattoos, as more people want to look like Meghan

More in this Section

This former tin of breath mints is now a portable Nintendo Wii

Library book returned 84 years after its due date

Priest took offence to wedding decorations in Wicklow church, planner says

Watch the moment a fire crew saved three bear cubs from an overturned bin


Breaking Stories

Working life with Billy Burke: 'I like to make sure the graves are well kept'

Taking control: Why we all need a living will

Rock on: Singer Rob Strong on continuing to perform in his 70s

Mind matters: 15 ways to boost your mental health

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 03, 2018

    • 1
    • 15
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »