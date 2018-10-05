Prince Harry broke royal protocal for the cutest reason ever

The British royal family has to abide by a list of strict protocols including not shaking hands or touching members of the public.

However, it seems Prince Harry is following in his mothers’ footsteps and going for a more hands-on approach.

While visiting Sussex, the place that his royal title is home to, Prince Harry and Meghan met with locals.

A group of children gave Meghan a handwritten A to Z guide to Sussex, which she accepted, saying, "That is fantastic! Oh my goodness, you guys, thank you!"

Meghan meets the children from Westbourne School #Chichester who gave her their A-Z of Sussex! pic.twitter.com/Y4NRo2JpIf — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 3, 2018

An even cuter moment happened when Harry couldn’t resist petting an adorable golden retriever.

Prince Harry being all adorable with a dog wins the internet today 🐶 pic.twitter.com/15yFCSXEOp — Tom Knight (@TJ_Knight) October 3, 2018

This isn't the first time that Harry has shown his love for man's best friend.

When on a Royal visit earlier this to Ireland, Bród and Síoda, President Michael D Higgins’ loyal dogs, couldn't help but make themselves known.

The Duke and Duchess are certainly keeping busy ahead of their royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga in just a few weeks.