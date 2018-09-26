PIC: Michael D Higgins did the Mexican wave at the Liam Miller match

There are three guarantees in life - death, taxes and President Michael D Higgins' love of an Irish sporting event.

President Higgins was in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork yesterday afternoon for the Liam Miller tribute football match.

Michael D Higgins greeting the teams #LiamMillerTribute pic.twitter.com/aapG7d9UrS— RedFM News (@RedFMNews) September 25, 2018

He greeted both teams at the game and took his place in the stands to enjoy the day.

He even took part in the Mexican Wave that went around the stadium during the match and looked like he was having the best time!

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins performs the Mexican wave. Photo: ©INPHO/James Crombie

Look at that for a smile!

President Higgins was wedged between Lord Mayor of Cork City Mick Finn and match organiser Michael O'Flynn.

Perched behind him, also looking like he is having a great time, is Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

Of course, fans of the president loved the sight.

Michael D Higgins doing the Mexican wave today at #LiamMillerTribute ... pic.twitter.com/no6FhgM3kT — Jenny Patterson (@JennyPa46124018) September 25, 2018

There is nothing but pure joy in this picture of @MichaelDHiggins doing the Mexican wave pic.twitter.com/q2dE4UJqQL — Darren Cleary (@RadioCleary) September 25, 2018

Seeing Micheal D. Higgins take part in a Mexican wave made my week — Laura (@sunshine_niaII) September 25, 2018