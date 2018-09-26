Home»Breaking News»discover

PIC: Michael D Higgins did the Mexican wave at the Liam Miller match

Wednesday, September 26, 2018 - 12:11 PM
By Greg Murphy

There are three guarantees in life - death, taxes and President Michael D Higgins' love of an Irish sporting event.

President Higgins was in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork yesterday afternoon for the Liam Miller tribute football match.

He greeted both teams at the game and took his place in the stands to enjoy the day.

He even took part in the Mexican Wave that went around the stadium during the match and looked like he was having the best time!

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins performs the Mexican wave. Photo: ©INPHO/James Crombie

Look at that for a smile!

President Higgins was wedged between Lord Mayor of Cork City Mick Finn and match organiser Michael O'Flynn.

Perched behind him, also looking like he is having a great time, is Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

Of course, fans of the president loved the sight.


KEYWORDS

Michael D HigginsLiam Miller

