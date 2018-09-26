PIC: Michael D Higgins did the Mexican wave at the Liam Miller match

There are three guarantees in life - death, taxes and President Michael D Higgins' love of an Irish sporting event.
President Higgins was in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork yesterday afternoon for the Liam Miller tribute football match.
Michael D Higgins greeting the teams #LiamMillerTribute pic.twitter.com/aapG7d9UrS— RedFM News (@RedFMNews) September 25, 2018
He greeted both teams at the game and took his place in the stands to enjoy the day.
He even took part in the Mexican Wave that went around the stadium during the match and looked like he was having the best time!
Look at that for a smile!
President Higgins was wedged between Lord Mayor of Cork City Mick Finn and match organiser Michael O'Flynn.
Perched behind him, also looking like he is having a great time, is Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.
Of course, fans of the president loved the sight.
A great shot of @MichaelDHiggins doing the Mexican wave at #LiamMillerTribute match in @PaircUiCha0imh today 🇲🇽👋 #Cork pic.twitter.com/nVqYxE3Eg5— Anna Heverin (@annaheverin) September 25, 2018
Michael D Higgins doing the Mexican wave today at #LiamMillerTribute ... pic.twitter.com/no6FhgM3kT— Jenny Patterson (@JennyPa46124018) September 25, 2018
There is nothing but pure joy in this picture of @MichaelDHiggins doing the Mexican wave pic.twitter.com/q2dE4UJqQL— Darren Cleary (@RadioCleary) September 25, 2018
Seeing Micheal D. Higgins take part in a Mexican wave made my week— Laura (@sunshine_niaII) September 25, 2018
That's right... you are looking at @PresidentIRL Michael D. Higgins taking part in the Mexican Wave at the #LiamMillerTribute match today @PaircUiCha0imh! pic.twitter.com/YZVjFzfyNR— Inpho Photography (@Inphosports) September 25, 2018