Nigella Lawson was in Dublin last night and discovered the deliciousness of Taytos

Tuesday, October 23, 2018 - 10:12 AM
By Denise O’Donoghue

Home cooking legend Nigella Lawson was in Dublin last night and sampled some of Ireland's most iconic food: Tayto crisps.

Nigella was taking part in a live conversation with food writer Niamh Shields at the National Concert Hall and enjoyed a bag of salt and vinegar Taytos during the interval.

She described it on Twitter as an "important interval snack".

Following advice from a follower to try the cheese and onion flavour, less than ten minutes later she agreed it was tastier.

Mr Tayto himself was starstruck by the shoutout.

Earlier yesterday Nigella enjoyed a selection of Irish cheeses in her hotel room.

The interview with Niamh was to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Nigella’s first book, 'How to Eat: The Pleasures and Principles of Good Food'.

Among the attendees was social media star James Kavanagh, who shared one of his highlights of the event on Twitter.


