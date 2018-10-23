Nigella Lawson was in Dublin last night and discovered the deliciousness of Taytos

Home cooking legend Nigella Lawson was in Dublin last night and sampled some of Ireland's most iconic food: Tayto crisps.

Nigella was taking part in a live conversation with food writer Niamh Shields at the National Concert Hall and enjoyed a bag of salt and vinegar Taytos during the interval.

She described it on Twitter as an "important interval snack".

Following advice from a follower to try the cheese and onion flavour, less than ten minutes later she agreed it was tastier.

I have just tried them and think you may be right!— Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) October 22, 2018

Mr Tayto himself was starstruck by the shoutout.

🤭😍 Trying & failing to remain crispposed!! https://t.co/SYOVlMkjLN — Mr.Tayto Ireland (@MrTaytoIreland) October 22, 2018

Earlier yesterday Nigella enjoyed a selection of Irish cheeses in her hotel room.

The interview with Niamh was to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Nigella’s first book, 'How to Eat: The Pleasures and Principles of Good Food'.

Among the attendees was social media star James Kavanagh, who shared one of his highlights of the event on Twitter.