McDonald's is extending its breakfast hours across Ireland

Good news for Egg McMuffin lovers.

McDonalds has announced that it is extending its opening hours to 11am across every Irish restaurant.

This means that from next Wednesday, breakfast-goers will have an extra thirty minutes to grab something before the menu switches to its usual daytime selection of burgers and nuggets.

McDonalds said it made the decision after listening to customer feedback.

Vice President of Food and Marketing at McDonald's UK and Ireland Michelle Graham-Clare said: “We all understand the pain of missing out on a McMuffin by a matter of minutes.

"We have listened to our customers’ pleas and are delighted to extend breakfast serving time until 11am, particularly as we head into the festive season when we see a rush of latecomers searching for those all-important hash browns.”

UberEats orders will be extending from 10:15am to 10:45am.