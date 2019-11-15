News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»discover

McDonald's is extending its breakfast hours across Ireland

McDonald's is extending its breakfast hours across Ireland
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, November 15, 2019 - 01:48 PM

Good news for Egg McMuffin lovers.

McDonalds has announced that it is extending its opening hours to 11am across every Irish restaurant.

This means that from next Wednesday, breakfast-goers will have an extra thirty minutes to grab something before the menu switches to its usual daytime selection of burgers and nuggets.

McDonalds said it made the decision after listening to customer feedback.

Vice President of Food and Marketing at McDonald's UK and Ireland Michelle Graham-Clare said: “We all understand the pain of missing out on a McMuffin by a matter of minutes.

"We have listened to our customers’ pleas and are delighted to extend breakfast serving time until 11am, particularly as we head into the festive season when we see a rush of latecomers searching for those all-important hash browns.”

UberEats orders will be extending from 10:15am to 10:45am.

READ MORE

Garda Ombudsman to probe judge’s ‘texts to woman’ in family law case

More on this topic

Caffeine hit: The pros and cons of your daily cup of coffee Caffeine hit: The pros and cons of your daily cup of coffee

Michelle Darmody: Comforting desserts for a cold winter’s eveningMichelle Darmody: Comforting desserts for a cold winter’s evening

Jamie Oliver: ‘About 3/10 of our family meals are idyllic – that’s normal’Jamie Oliver: ‘About 3/10 of our family meals are idyllic – that’s normal’

Leftovers lifesaver: Eight jars of chutney put to the taste test Leftovers lifesaver: Eight jars of chutney put to the taste test

TOPIC: Food

More in this Section

Couple get engaged while surfing, but lose first ring to the oceanCouple get engaged while surfing, but lose first ring to the ocean

What you need to know about Frozen IIWhat you need to know about Frozen II

Quiz: Can you match the city with its famous bridge?Quiz: Can you match the city with its famous bridge?

Cows swept away by Hurricane Dorian found after ‘swimming four miles’ to safetyCows swept away by Hurricane Dorian found after ‘swimming four miles’ to safety


Lifestyle

Dating apps are now the most popular way for people to connect. But as the new movie ‘Last Christmas’ portrays, real-life romances still exist and, according to Deirdre Reynolds, even flourish.Close encouters: Going offline to find your love match

She made her name as a TV and radio presenter, but Laura Whitmore is about to make her big screen debut, as actress and screenwriter, writes Esther McCarthy.The secret of her success: Laura Whitmore on her big screen debut

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 24
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »