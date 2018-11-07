Home»Breaking News»discover

Liam Gallagher has answered one of Ireland’s age-old questions

Wednesday, November 07, 2018 - 08:35 AM
By Anna O'Donoghue

One question has failed to be answered by Irish men and women since, what has felt like the beginning of time and that’s ‘Tayto V King/Walkers’.

Well, today one Cork radio DJ decided to get to the bottom of it once and for all.

Simon Murdoch from C103 tweeted Liam Gallagher to get answers.

Because of course, whatever the Oasis frontman says, goes.

“Liam, Tayto or Walkers? Let the world know,” he asked.

Surprisingly the Englishman went against the UK’s favourite brand and replied, “Tayto”.

We hear Gary Lineker is shaking in his boots.


More in this Section

Long lines trouble American voters as #ElectionDay trends worldwide

Rebel Wheelers invite people to take part in fast-paced wheelchair basketball

WATCH: Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick rescues swan in Donnybrook

These are some of the big wellness travel trends to watch out for in 2019


Breaking Stories

Today's teens are living in the shadow of going viral

A dying Cork man’s wisdom bought to life on his blog

How bookshops can survive amid Amazon challenge

Naked and the damned: Chris Pine on his full frontal nudity in new film

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 03, 2018

    • 1
    • 5
    • 6
    • 12
    • 22
    • 46
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »