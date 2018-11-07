Home»Breaking News»discover

Leo Varadkar visits Finland today and we need to talk about their President’s dog

Wednesday, November 07, 2018 - 10:09 AM
By Anna O'Donoghue

Leo Varadkar is in Helsinki today for a Brexit meeting with the Finnish Prime Minister, ahead of their EU Presidency next year.

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher has answered one of Ireland's age-old questions

Now, we don’t claim to be a huge expert on Finnish politics, but there’s one main aspect of the Scandinavian country that we can relate too.

And that’s their ‘first dog’.

Sorry Bród and Shadow, there’s a new doggo stealing the limelight in the world of politics.

Meet Lennu - a six-year-old Boston terrier that belongs to Finland’s president Sauli Niinisto.

Lennu has been making headlines in the Northern European nation for some time. He’s even sat for interviews.

Just look at his little face.

He even has his own signature cake.

Bakeries of Ireland, take note.


