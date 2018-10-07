'It is very upsetting for everybody': Tributes pour in for Emma Mhic Mhathúna

Emma Mhic Mhathúna, one of the women at the centre of the cervical cancer controversy, has died in Kerry aged 37.

Ms Mhic Mhathúna was one of the most public figures in the CervicalCheck crisis and has been continuously praised for her bravery and openness during the controversy.

The mother-of-five was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016 after receiving two incorrect smear results in 2013.

In July, she was told that her cancer had spread to her brain, leaving her terminally ill.

Ms Mhic Mhathúna, whose children range in age from two to 16 years, successfully sued the HSE and a US laboratory used by CervicalCheck in May.

Tributes to Ms Mhic Mhathúna have been pouring in on the various social media platforms since the news broke of her death.

President Higgins has led the tributes to Ms Mhic Mhathúna.

In a statement, he said he sent his condolences to Emma's family, friends and family in the wider community in West Kerry.

Statement by President Higgins on the death of Emma Mhic Mhathúna:https://t.co/ywlfettUK1 pic.twitter.com/gQCDSov6M4 — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) October 7, 2018

President Higgins said: "When I met her and her children in May, I was greatly struck by her poise and bravery, in the midst of what was a very difficult time for her family and friends.

"On behalf of the people of Ireland, I send my condolences to her family, friends, the wider community in West Kerry, and to all those who have shared Ms Mhic Mhathúna’s journey as she battled the disease."

Vicky Phelan, who exposed the cervical cancer scandal, told RTÉ: "There are five children left behind here, with the youngest only two."

She added: "It is very upsetting for everybody, but I suppose in my case I am still dealing with terminal illness and it really brings it home… it is very difficult."

In a statement, the Irish Cancer Society extended "its deepest sympathy to the family of Emma Mhic Mhathúna on the announcement of her sad passing."

The charity added that "Ms Mhic Mhathúna showed tremendous bravery in talking to the nation about her cervical cancer diagnosis.

"Through her honesty she became a hugely influential advocate for women’s health and an inspiration to so many.

"Ms Mhic Mhathúna's important efforts in highlighting the HPV vaccine will mean fewer women will have to go through a terrible disease which has taken her life all too soon."

Health Minister Simon Harris said Emma had shown an incredible bravery in fighting a terrible disease.

Very sad to hear of Emma Mhic Mhathúna’s passing. She showed incredible bravery in fighting a terrible disease. Thoughts with her family on this dreadful loss. We must beat this cancer with vaccination & screening. We are determined to build a programme worthy of women like Emma — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) October 7, 2018

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin expressed his deep sadness and said Emma was an incredibly brave and courageous person who sought the truth so that others would not have to go through the same challenges she and her family went through.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou Mc Donald said Emma faced her illness with a resolve and courage that was an inspiration to all.

#EmmaMhicMhathúna A warrior, a fighter, a hero, a mother, a wife. An incredible ambassador for women! An activist, a whistleblower, a voice of hope, truth, justice and compassion. A woman of substance. A powerful, bright light beaming above us guiding us. May she Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/sEsE3NDnrA — No Limbs No Limits (@NolimbsNolimits) October 7, 2018

RIP Emma Mhic Mhathúna, a warrior, and thoughts with her family and friends. May we never fail anyone the way our country failed those women again. — Ciaraíoch 🎨 (@Ciaraioch) October 7, 2018

May Emma Mhic Mhathúna rest in peace. An extraordinary woman. Her speech outside Leinster House some months back was sassy, funny, powerful and poignant in equal measure. Today is a shameful day for the Irish health service. — Dónal O'Flynn (@donaloflynn) October 7, 2018

My heart is broken for the family of Emma Mhic Mhathúna. Words can’t describe her bravery and courage in the face of her diagnosis. May she rest in peace! — Fiona Savage (@fifisav) October 7, 2018

Heartbreaking news this afternoon. We failed this woman and her family. May she now rest and peace and May her children grow to know and understand the great strength and dignity and love for her children that she... https://t.co/IdM6r9RXQC — Mattie McGrath TD (@mattiemcgrathtd) October 7, 2018

So sorry to learn of the death of #EmmaMhicMhathuna. Her courage will live long in the memory. #cervicalcheck — Jon Williams (@WilliamsJon) October 7, 2018

Devastating news for her family and friends may she rest in peace. #cervicalcheck Emma Mhic Mhathuna — Irish Const Ind Mag (@IrishConstMag) October 7, 2018

Condolences to the family of Emma Mhic Mhathúna. Thinking of all the women and families failed by our politicians' refusal to look objectively at the root cause of all of this misery, pain & death. We have to do better Ireland. We just have to. — Sinéad_Is_Typing (@banmharcach) October 7, 2018