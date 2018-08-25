Home»Breaking News»discover

Irish girl chanced her arm for a Pope selfie and nailed it

Saturday, August 25, 2018 - 08:49 PM
By Anna O'Donoghue

The World Festival of Families concert has kicked off in Croke Park, with Pope Francis in attendance.

So far, the Pontiff has been entertained with performances from Riverdance and Daniel O’Donnell, but there’s one encounter that he will not forget.

Moments after Missy Collins of the Pavee Point Traveller group took to the stage they were introduced to Pope Francis for a blessing and some commemorative rosary beads.

As Alison Nevin, 12, stood by the Pontiff she chanced her arm and asked him for a selfie ... and nailed it.

Pope Francis takes a “selfie’ with Alison Nevin age 12 from the Carrickmines tragedy family at Croke Park


